Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

