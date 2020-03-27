Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $109.45. 4,021,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,574,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

