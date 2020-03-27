Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Azul were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Azul by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azul by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 621,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.18. Azul SA has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

