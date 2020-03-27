Capital International Sarl Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,236,000 after purchasing an additional 385,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,134,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,424,000 after purchasing an additional 262,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $219.61. 48,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

