Capital International Sarl Purchases 3,955 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after purchasing an additional 388,387 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,549 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $18.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $182.77 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

