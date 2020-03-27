Capital International Sarl Sells 3,800 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $95.52. 37,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $5.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

