Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,872,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 380,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,608,976. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

