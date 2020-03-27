Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $15.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308,813. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

