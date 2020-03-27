Capital One Financial Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of LPI opened at $0.40 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,790,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 414,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,404,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 974,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

