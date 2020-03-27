Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 101,268 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.57% of S&P Global worth $381,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 304.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.22. 53,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,185. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.