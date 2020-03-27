Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 102,882 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.61% of United Technologies worth $790,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,311,813. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

