Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 15,335 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,827,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.17% of BWX Technologies worth $423,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 157,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,438,000.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. 6,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,059. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

