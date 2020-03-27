Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 419,801 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.75% of BCE worth $734,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

BCE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 45,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

