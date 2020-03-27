Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950,721 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.66% of Itau Unibanco worth $589,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 601,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 153,158 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 933,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 196,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 701,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 483,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 9,216,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,914,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

