Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,537,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 12.59% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $883,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

HLF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 15,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.61. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.