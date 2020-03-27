Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1,566 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $422,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

