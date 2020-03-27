Capital Research Global Investors Buys 18,448 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,908,364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.77% of HDFC Bank worth $881,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 67,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research firms have commented on HDB. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

