Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2,820,814 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.50% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $625,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 395,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.