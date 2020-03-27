Capital Research Global Investors Buys 5,098,492 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.73% of Schlumberger worth $963,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

SLB stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,997,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

