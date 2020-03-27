Capital Research Global Investors Buys 6,050 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 12.25% of bluebird bio worth $594,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on bluebird bio from to in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 142,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.36. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

