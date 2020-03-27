Capital Research Global Investors Buys 658,772 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658,772 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $785,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,937,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 225,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,134. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

