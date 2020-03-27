Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.94% of Centene worth $765,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 2,003.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

CNC stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 880,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

