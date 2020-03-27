Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 746.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.99% of Enbridge worth $795,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

