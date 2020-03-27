Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.30% of Kellogg worth $542,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. 388,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.