Capital Research Global Investors Has $407.95 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662,630 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.57% of Willis Towers Watson worth $407,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $161.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

