Capital Research Global Investors Has $457.59 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.88% of VICI Properties worth $457,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. AXA boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

VICI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 54,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

