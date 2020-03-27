Capital Research Global Investors Has $541.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.26% of Comcast worth $541,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. 454,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,858,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

