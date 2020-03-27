Capital Research Global Investors Has $639.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.65% of Hormel Foods worth $639,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 454,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,153. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.