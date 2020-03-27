Capital Research Global Investors Has $756.30 Million Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,220,449 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.15% of Atlassian worth $756,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after buying an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after buying an additional 540,645 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after buying an additional 297,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,621,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 281,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,598. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $156.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -135.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.