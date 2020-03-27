Capital Research Global Investors Has $789.64 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.41% of PepsiCo worth $789,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

