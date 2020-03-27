Capital Research Global Investors Has $830.73 Million Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,147,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,176,860 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 6.18% of Qorvo worth $830,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,773,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. 221,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.