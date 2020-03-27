Capital Research Global Investors Has $861.10 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.00% of Booking worth $861,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $127.81 on Friday, hitting $1,278.19. 15,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,660.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,901.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.08.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

