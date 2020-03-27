Capital Research Global Investors Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.34% of Chevron worth $778,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

