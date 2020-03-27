Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 8.64% of Ceridian HCM worth $844,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,217,000 after buying an additional 99,469 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 128,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 207,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

