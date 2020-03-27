Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,632 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.62% of Hilton Hotels worth $805,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLT traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,291. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

