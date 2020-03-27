Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,230,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.79% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $888,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

NYSE RY traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $58.23. 46,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,194. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.