Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.90% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $914,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $718,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of TD stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 692,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,413. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

