Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 1,176,081 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.91% of United Parcel Service worth $916,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. 929,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

