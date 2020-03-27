Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 14,697 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 11.73% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $378,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after purchasing an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,104,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,497,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,673,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,828,000 after buying an additional 443,908 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 83,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,678. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.76 and a beta of 2.12. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.33.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

