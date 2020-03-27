Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 743,510 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,081,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743,510 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.45% of Medtronic worth $689,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 250,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 1,834,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

