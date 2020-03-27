Capital Research Global Investors Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,649,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.49% of Baker Hughes A GE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHGE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

