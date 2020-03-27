Capital Research Global Investors Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.01% of SBA Communications worth $546,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $9.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.55. 15,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.73. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.29 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $192.43 and a 52-week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

