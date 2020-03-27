Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,895,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.95% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $879,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,847 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 525,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

