Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,866,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,197,953 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.04% of General Motors worth $544,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $20.88. 3,236,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,766,316. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

