Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,222,062 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,222,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $428,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,897. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.