Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,535,933 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,535,933 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.91% of The Western Union worth $775,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. State Street Corp grew its position in The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,175,000 after acquiring an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,501,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 242,094 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 872,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.