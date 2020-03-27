Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,728,858 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,237,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,728,858 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.86% of Suncor Energy worth $433,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,114. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

