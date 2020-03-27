Capital Research Global Investors Sells 928,256 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 928,256 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.34% of salesforce.com worth $497,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.97. 1,807,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,738,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 734.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 408,845 shares valued at $70,233,399. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

