Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSWC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

CSWC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.33. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $7,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $75,654.50. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 48,137 shares of company stock worth $505,217. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

