Capital World Investors Acquires 1,469,006 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469,006 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.83% of Toll Brothers worth $406,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.